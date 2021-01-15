Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Trading Down 5%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 1,674,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,822,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on GORO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $7.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $190.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.73 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,583,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 231,589 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 1,204.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 430,968 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

