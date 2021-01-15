Gold Springs Resource Corp. (GRC.TO) (TSE:GRC) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (GRC.TO) (TSE:GRC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. Gold Springs Resource Corp. (GRC.TO) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 117,260 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (GRC.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.30 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.15 million and a PE ratio of -21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (GRC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GRC)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,847 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

