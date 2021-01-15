Goldman Sachs Group Inc Acquires 640 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,089.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $29,216.00.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -21.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPT. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 111.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

