GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $233,693.97 and approximately $304.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00432805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00038576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.20 or 0.04035360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014058 BTC.

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

