Gordon Tunstall Sells 1,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TRHC stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.72. 704,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,371. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

