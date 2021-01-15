GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Down to $11.61

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $10.80. GrafTech International shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 46,429 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $295,355.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,552,820 shares of company stock worth $85,706,109. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.