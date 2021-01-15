Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.L) (LON:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $34.00

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.L) (LON:GTE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $38.00. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.L) shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 4,916 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83. The stock has a market cap of £121.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.32.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.L) (LON:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

