Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires Shares of 20,888 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,447 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 586,716 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. 184,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $64.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

