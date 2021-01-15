Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Invests $662,000 in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,651,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after buying an additional 78,227 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 537,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 215,384 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,719,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 380,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 351,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter.

UCON stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,557. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

