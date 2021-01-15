Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 402,567 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 337,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,514. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.