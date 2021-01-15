Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes $3.16 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned about 0.05% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

ARKW traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.70. 200,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,425. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.57 and a 200 day moving average of $116.90.

