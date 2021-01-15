Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 778 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.01. 138,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,058. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

