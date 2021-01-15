Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,593,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,244,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.91. 10,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,529. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $125.62.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.