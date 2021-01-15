Graphic Packaging’s (GPK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,651 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,245,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

