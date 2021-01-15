Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $190.02

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.02 and traded as high as $198.98. Gravity shares last traded at $194.51, with a volume of 63,421 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of -0.37.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gravity in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gravity in the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gravity in the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

