Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.26. 10,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 2,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Great Canadian Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

About Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

