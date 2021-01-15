Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Lawrence R. Dickerson Sells 1,735 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $24,810.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,171.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $927.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at $8,758,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after buying an additional 869,830 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 514,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 470,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

