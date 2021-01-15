Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AMC Networks by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMCX stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

