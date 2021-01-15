Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of MCRI opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

