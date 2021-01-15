Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $545.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.34%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

GPMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

