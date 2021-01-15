Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,816 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of DMC Global worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 84.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,305,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $498,000.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $771.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $33,981.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.