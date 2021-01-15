Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,555 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Blucora worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,067,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Blucora during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Blucora by 512.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Blucora stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $783.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

