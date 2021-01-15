GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS GREZF opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. GREE has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

About GREE

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

