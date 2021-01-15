Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GDOT. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $54.02. 662,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,662. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $53,436.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 869,710 shares of company stock valued at $46,549,591. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

