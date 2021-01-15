Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of GHL stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.34 million, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

