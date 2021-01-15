Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Down 7.1%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.34. 2,503,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,995,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 59.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares in the company, valued at $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 68.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

