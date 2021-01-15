Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,050. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

