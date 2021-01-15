GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Cut to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ GRWG traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. 99,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,559. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,039.41 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 86.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

