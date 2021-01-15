GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $58.00. The company traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $50.48. 3,165,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,550,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GRWG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,009.80 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

