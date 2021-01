GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) (LON:GST) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) (LON:GST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.18. GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 18,557,012 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.19.

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

