Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ GH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,275. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.52. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $163.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $55,968.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $283,203.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,018.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,321 shares of company stock worth $4,882,440 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.