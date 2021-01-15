Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

GH has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.91.

NASDAQ GH opened at $157.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $163.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 13,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $1,381,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,539,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,031,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $55,968.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,321 shares of company stock valued at $4,882,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

