Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.35 million and a PE ratio of -53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.53%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

