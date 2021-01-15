Guggenheim Upgrades The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to “Buy”

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot stock opened at $268.34 on Wednesday. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.03. The company has a market capitalization of $288.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $5,027,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

