Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669,361 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 428,429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,826,000 after purchasing an additional 375,722 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $18,028,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 2,243,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,172. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.