Guidance Point Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Lam Research by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,743,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 520.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.96.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $10.26 on Friday, hitting $547.53. 1,509,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $486.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $570.52. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

