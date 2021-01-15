Guidance Point Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $84.61. 3,939,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,823. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.