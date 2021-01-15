Guidance Point Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.17. 1,562,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

