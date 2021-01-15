H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.86.

FUL stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.20. 7,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,366,616.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,830.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 104.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the third quarter worth $330,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $327,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.