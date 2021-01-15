H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.55

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 286803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

Several research firms recently commented on HEO. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Get H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.84 million and a P/E ratio of -86.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.52.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) Company Profile (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.