Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Position Cut by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

