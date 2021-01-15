Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €152.30 ($179.18).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €135.00 ($158.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €139.64. Hannover Rück SE has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

