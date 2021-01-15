Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 35,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$12.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

About Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, tungsten, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property that comprises 31 mineral tenures totaling approximately 10,350 hectares and the West Valley property that comprises 32 mineral tenures totaling approximately 14,957 hectares.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.