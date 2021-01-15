Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.98

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.98 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07), with a volume of 108208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £174.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.59%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) Company Profile (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

