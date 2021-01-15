Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at 140166

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price objective increased by 140166 from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

HA stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 974,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,652. The firm has a market cap of $897.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

