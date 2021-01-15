HC Wainwright Lowers Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Price Target to $4.25

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Gold Resource stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,377. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.76 million, a PE ratio of -278.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 7.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 231,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Gold Resource by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

