HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.90 target price on the stock.

NIOBF stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

