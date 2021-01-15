Head to Head Comparison: Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFWD) vs. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFWD) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wetouch Technology and Jefferies Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.42%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Jefferies Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jefferies Financial Group $6.01 billion 1.12 $775.24 million $2.65 9.96

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Jefferies Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Jefferies Financial Group 13.67% 8.88% 1.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. In addition, it provides clients with sales and trading of investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, high yield and distressed securities, emerging markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization; manages, invests in, and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

