Head to Head Contrast: Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) & Nesco (NYSE:NSCO)

Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) and Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aly Energy Services and Nesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aly Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Nesco -3.65% N/A -4.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aly Energy Services and Nesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aly Energy Services $17.33 million 0.12 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Nesco $264.04 million 1.35 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -10.07

Aly Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aly Energy Services and Nesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Nesco 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nesco has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 20.69%. Given Nesco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nesco is more favorable than Aly Energy Services.

Risk and Volatility

Aly Energy Services has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nesco beats Aly Energy Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aly Energy Services

Aly Energy Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment. Its surface rental equipment include capacity tanks with circulating systems, associated pumps, and ancillary equipment; and solid control equipment comprises centrifuges and auxiliary components that can be integrated into a closed loop mud system. The company also provides personnel to operate the equipment, as well as for the transportation of equipment, and rig-up and rig-down services. Aly Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

