Head-To-Head Contrast: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) versus Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Realty Income pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Realty Income and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 4 11 0 2.73 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 3 3 0 2.50

Realty Income currently has a consensus price target of $67.42, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $127.22, indicating a potential downside of 1.38%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 24.94% 3.96% 2.13% Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Realty Income and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.49 billion 14.01 $436.48 million $3.32 17.42 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 8.99 $353.81 million $6.55 19.69

Realty Income has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mid-America Apartment Communities. Realty Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Realty Income beats Mid-America Apartment Communities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 604 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 108 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index..

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of September 30, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,105 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

